'Governor's Awards' Ceremony Soon To Celebrate Services Of Investors, Businessmen: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said here on Wednesday that 'Governor's Awards' ceremony would soon be held to acknowledge meritorious services of investors and business community in economic progress of the country.

Talking to the media at the inauguration of a new business, he said that businessmen had been instrumental in generating employment opportunities for the youth, adding that investors and businessmen were heroes of the nation whose achievements must be celebrated.

To a question, he said the whole world had been economically devastated due to spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, adding that Pakistan had braced the situation and making big strides in the economic field under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Today, investors from Pakistan and abroad are investing in the country and the renewed business activity is making Pakistan economically strong with the each passing day", Sarwar responded.

To another query, he said the PTI government, through its successful economic policies, had been able to overcome current account deficit of 22 billion Dollars, adding that investors would be encouraged by all means.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, while responding to a question, said that opposition parties wished to disrupt the wheel of progress by creating instability in the country. He said the government would not allow the opposition parties to succeed in their nefarious designs.

"People who serve humanity and work for the good of society always live in history", he responded.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar attended a condolence seminar to eulogize the services of senior Journalist and Columnist Late Rauf Tahir at 'Aiwan-e-Karkunan, Tehreek-e-Pakistan'.

Addressing the seminar, the Punjab Governor paid tribute to the veteran columnist for his incredible services for journalism, adding that late Rauf Tahir had always written for the solution of problems facing the society.

He said anyone who works for the betterment of society without any greed always lives in history.

On the occasion, the Governor announced to name a road after Late Rauf Tahir in his locality in Lahore.

Provincial Minister for Transport Punjab Jahanzeb Kachhi, Senior Journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami,and others attended the condolence reference.

