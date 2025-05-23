Governors Discuss National Security, Political Affairs
Published May 23, 2025
Governors from three provinces hold meeting in the federal capital on Friday to deliberate on key issues of national importance, including security and political developments
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Governors from three provinces hold meeting in the Federal capital on Friday to deliberate on key issues of national importance, including security and political developments.
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, and Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan met to exchange views on the prevailing political situation, law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the recent attack on an Army Public school children’s bus in Khuzdar.
The attack, allegedly carried out by Indian-backed terrorists, has raised fresh concerns about regional security.
The Governors also discussed ongoing counter terrorism efforts, including Operation Bunyanum Marsoos underscoring the need for unity and collaboration among provinces to tackle the challenges facing the nation.
The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace, stability, and the protection of Pakistan’s sovereignty while exploring avenues for closer coordination on matters of mutual interest.
KP assembly convenes meeting of Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs

