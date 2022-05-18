UrduPoint.com

Governor's Efforts, KP Cabinet Approves Abbottabad Sport Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Following constant efforts of Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, the provincial cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval to establishment of Abbottabad Sports Complex on 270 kanal land of the Auqaf Department.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had asked the provincial government for acquiring land for a sports complex in Dhamtor area on Abbottabad by-pass road some months ago and was constantly monitoring the affairs in this regard.

The Chief Minister today approved the project at a cabinet meeting and after completion of paperwork at a meeting with Auqaf, the work would start on the sports complex Abbottabad.

The Acting Governor thanked the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and said it was a gigantic gift for the people, especially the youth of Abbottabad. This multifaceted sports complex, he said, would provide a platform to our youth to exhibit their sporting skills and indulge them in healthy activities.

Mushtaq Ghani had earlier visited the site of the sports complex and reviewed the site, infrastructure and other missing facilities for an international level sports complex in Abbottabad.

