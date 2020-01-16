Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced hosting mass-wedding ceremonies of orphan and destitute couples at Governor's House with the first ceremony to be held in February

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced hosting mass-wedding ceremonies of orphan and destitute couples at Governor's House with the first ceremony to be held in February.

Chairing a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said the mass-weddings would be financed by philanthropists and Punjab Governor's House will open its gates for the great cause.

The governor said that 10 per cent of the ceremonies would be arranged for the minority couples.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister's Complaint Cell Vice Chairman Nasir Suleman, Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, LPG Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar, Mian Saeed Ahmed Deray Wala, Farrukh Chughtai, social workers Shah Rukh Jamal and Chaudhry Mohammad Jamil.

Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that the decision was another step towards Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of opening the Punjab Governor's House to the common man, adding that orphan and needy couples from across Punjab would be wedded during these ceremonies.

He said the mass wedding would be a permanent feature of the Governor's House Calendar with financial support from the wealthy and the affluent.