Governors KP, Nangarhar Province Vaccinate Pak-Afghan Children With Polio Drops

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

Governors KP, Nangarhar Province vaccinate Pak-Afghan children with Polio drops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Saturday said that Pakistan was committed to peaceful, stable, united, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan and we believe that it was only for Afghans to determine the future of their country.

He expressed these views in a ceremony regarding Polio Day held at Pak-Afghan Border, Torkham on Saturday.

Governor Nangarhar Province Afghanistan, Ziaul Haq Amarkhel, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra was also present in a joint commemoration ceremony at zero point, Torkham Border.

On this occasion, the Governors of the both sides vaccinated children to mark World Polio Day and agreed to strengthen coordination and to initiate synchronized polio campaigns to boost immunity of children living on both sides of the borders.

Addressing the impressive ceremony, the Governor Shah Farman said that we all gathered here today to give a joint message to the world that Pakistan and Afghanistan stand committed to the cause of polio eradication from the endemic region.

He said that today's landmark event would usher in a new era of joint efforts and commitment by the neighboring countries for global and national cause of polio eradication and would help to ensure that all the target children were vaccinated in every round of campaign.

The Governor Shah Farman said that Pakistan attached high importance to its brotherly relations with Afghanistan and recently at the request of the Afghanistan Government; Pakistan opened five borders crossing-point for facilitating transit trade, bilateral institutional mechanism.

