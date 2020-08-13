UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor's Message On 73rd I-Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Governor's message on 73rd I-Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has wished a blissful Independence Day to the nation and a bright future to the country.

In his message on the eve of the auspicious day, the Governor Punjab said, "The Independence Day is a day of reckoning of the sacrifices made by our forefathers for the creation of this Islamic ideological state. The day also demands of us to recognize services of people from all walks of life who worked selflessly for the country especially our armed forces for safeguarding the frontiers through their sweat and blood." He further said, "On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, we cannot forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been facing atrocities at the hands of the Indian mercenaries in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, on this occasion, reiterated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government's resolve to drive corruption and inequality out of the country as per vision of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said the PTI government was taking strong measures to overcome novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and economic challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu Independence All From Government Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

4 seconds ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

15 minutes ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

30 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

45 minutes ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

54 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday for private sector announ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.