LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has wished a blissful Independence Day to the nation and a bright future to the country.

In his message on the eve of the auspicious day, the Governor Punjab said, "The Independence Day is a day of reckoning of the sacrifices made by our forefathers for the creation of this Islamic ideological state. The day also demands of us to recognize services of people from all walks of life who worked selflessly for the country especially our armed forces for safeguarding the frontiers through their sweat and blood." He further said, "On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, we cannot forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been facing atrocities at the hands of the Indian mercenaries in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, on this occasion, reiterated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government's resolve to drive corruption and inequality out of the country as per vision of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said the PTI government was taking strong measures to overcome novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and economic challenges.