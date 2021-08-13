UrduPoint.com

Governor's Message On Independence Day

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that it is a day to reaffirm the pledge that no effort will spared for the progress and prosperity of the country

In a congratulatory message to the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day of the country here on Friday, he said, "Challenges faced by the country can be overcome by forging unity among our ranks, and promoting tolerance and brotherhood.

"Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is committed to provide basic facilities to the masses and for development of the country.

He urged the youth to dedicate themselves for the progress and prosperity of the country in line with the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

