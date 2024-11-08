Governors Of KP, Punjab Meet, Discusses Key Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, and the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider, held a meeting at the Governor House Lahore on Friday and agreed for inter-provincial relations.
The two leaders discussed the current political situation in the country, security concerns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other matters of mutual interest.
During the meeting, Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of strengthening inter-provincial relations and cooperation in addressing shared challenges.
He highlighted the need for fostering better ties between the provinces and explored opportunities for joint efforts in areas of cultural, educational, and social development.
The governors also discussed the significance of inter-provincial cultural and educational exchanges to provide young people with more opportunities and prepare them to contribute to the nation's development.
Governor Kundi said that exchanges at the university level would not only nurture better relationships between the provinces but also help equip youth with practical knowledge and a broader perspective for their future endeavors.
Governor Saleem Haider praised Governor Kundi’s efforts in promoting the positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assured him of his full support in future initiatives.
The leaders also expressed their best wishes for early recovery of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, who is currently unwell.
The meeting underscored the importance of continued collaboration and mutual support in addressing both provincial and national challenges.
Recent Stories
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police trace theft case; recover stolen bike, illegal arms22 seconds ago
-
National STEM day emphasizes need for digital literacy in education30 seconds ago
-
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab7 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held11 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 558 kg drugs during five operations11 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari stresses for responsible behavior, cross-border cooperation to handle smog issue20 minutes ago
-
Three persons injured in road accident due to smog41 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu poet, scholar Jaun Elia remembered on death anniversary50 minutes ago
-
Two dead in truck accident in Upper Kohistan50 minutes ago
-
Thatha Hakiman village without basic facilities, District admin assures redressing issues on funds' ..50 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam slams PTI's self-serving agenda50 minutes ago
-
Cases should be registered against the shopkeepers and institutions guilty of violation under the De ..1 hour ago