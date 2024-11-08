Open Menu

Governors Of KP, Punjab Meet, Discusses Key Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, and the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider, held a meeting at the Governor House Lahore on Friday and agreed for inter-provincial relations.

The two leaders discussed the current political situation in the country, security concerns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of strengthening inter-provincial relations and cooperation in addressing shared challenges.

He highlighted the need for fostering better ties between the provinces and explored opportunities for joint efforts in areas of cultural, educational, and social development.

The governors also discussed the significance of inter-provincial cultural and educational exchanges to provide young people with more opportunities and prepare them to contribute to the nation's development.

Governor Kundi said that exchanges at the university level would not only nurture better relationships between the provinces but also help equip youth with practical knowledge and a broader perspective for their future endeavors.

Governor Saleem Haider praised Governor Kundi’s efforts in promoting the positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assured him of his full support in future initiatives.

The leaders also expressed their best wishes for early recovery of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, who is currently unwell.

The meeting underscored the importance of continued collaboration and mutual support in addressing both provincial and national challenges.

