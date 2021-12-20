UrduPoint.com

Governors Of Sindh, Balochistan Discuss Inter-provincial Harmony

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

Governors of Sindh, Balochistan discuss inter-provincial harmony

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Monday discussed current political situation, inter-provincial harmony and measures for promotion of tourism and other issues of mutual interest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Monday discussed current political situation, inter-provincial harmony and measures for promotion of tourism and other issues of mutual interest.

Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha called on the Governor of Sindh at Governor House here, said a spokesperson of the Governor House.

The meeting also agreed to further strengthen the relations between the provinces as well as to promote people-to-people contacts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Sindh said that the Federal government was taking historic steps for the construction and development of Karachi and other cities and districts of Sindh.

The Governor Sindh further said that due to the initiatives taken by the present government, the country is moving towards economic prosperity.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha while talking to Governor Sindh said that the vision of the Prime Minister regarding socio-economic development of the people of Balochistan was commendable.

He added that the availability of employment opportunities to the people is helping to alleviate poverty.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Prime Minister Governor Government Employment

Recent Stories

Minister reviews progress on Sialkot EPZ

Minister reviews progress on Sialkot EPZ

1 minute ago
 RMI celebrates 100th kidney transplant surgeries i ..

RMI celebrates 100th kidney transplant surgeries in KP

1 minute ago
 Pakistan won 9 medals in International Online Talo ..

Pakistan won 9 medals in International Online Talo Championship

1 minute ago
 Online Registration in the Pakistan Army

Online Registration in the Pakistan Army

1 minute ago
 Noura Al Kaabi inaugurates second edition of Al Bu ..

Noura Al Kaabi inaugurates second edition of Al Burda Festival

1 hour ago
 US, Western Allies Express 'Grave Concern' Over Ho ..

US, Western Allies Express 'Grave Concern' Over Hong Kong Elections - Statement

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.