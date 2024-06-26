Open Menu

Governors Of Sindh, Balochistan Discuss Overall Situation Of The Country

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 09:38 PM

Governors of Sindh, Balochistan discuss overall situation of the country

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhail discussed the overall situation of the country and other matters of vital importance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhail discussed the overall situation of the country and other matters of vital importance.

The Balochistan Governor contacted his counterpart in Sindh through telephone, said a statement on Wednesday.

The Governor of Balochistan also invited the Sindh Governor to visit Balochistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Governor Visit

Recent Stories

LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting

LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting

27 seconds ago
 Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in ..

Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns

29 seconds ago
 Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held

Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held

4 minutes ago
 Two dacoits killed in encounter

Two dacoits killed in encounter

4 minutes ago
 1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal po ..

1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police

4 minutes ago
 Very hot, humid weather recorded in city

Very hot, humid weather recorded in city

4 minutes ago
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot

PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot

4 minutes ago
 Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan ma ..

Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram

9 minutes ago
 'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finan ..

'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths

9 minutes ago
 CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Mod ..

CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model

9 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July ..

ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 5

9 minutes ago
 NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action i ..

NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action in Pakistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan