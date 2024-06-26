Governors Of Sindh, Balochistan Discuss Overall Situation Of The Country
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 09:38 PM
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhail discussed the overall situation of the country and other matters of vital importance
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhail discussed the overall situation of the country and other matters of vital importance.
The Balochistan Governor contacted his counterpart in Sindh through telephone, said a statement on Wednesday.
The Governor of Balochistan also invited the Sindh Governor to visit Balochistan.
