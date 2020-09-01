Governors of Sindh, Punjab distribute ration bags among rain-affected people

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar distributed ration bags among the rain-affected people of Orangi Town in collaboration with Bait-ul-Salam, a social welfare organization

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar distributed ration bags among the rain-affected people of Orangi Town in collaboration with Bait-ul-Salam, a social welfare organization.

The Sindh Governor thanked the Governor of Punjab on the occasion and said that he was grateful to the people of Punjab for their support, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that it was necessary to work for revamping the infrastructure in Karachi so that the problems faced by the people in case of rains could be eliminated.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the rainfall in Lahore was relatively less than in Karachi due to which the people did not face so many problems.

He thanked Bait-ul-Salam and other social welfare organizations for distributing rations to the affected people and said that they have alleviated the sufferings of the people.

The two governors later distributed rations among the rain affected people.