UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governors Of Sindh, Punjab Distribute Ration Bags Among Rain-affected People

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:53 PM

Governors of Sindh, Punjab distribute ration bags among rain-affected people

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar distributed ration bags among the rain-affected people of Orangi Town in collaboration with Bait-ul-Salam, a social welfare organization

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar distributed ration bags among the rain-affected people of Orangi Town in collaboration with Bait-ul-Salam, a social welfare organization.

The Sindh Governor thanked the Governor of Punjab on the occasion and said that he was grateful to the people of Punjab for their support, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that it was necessary to work for revamping the infrastructure in Karachi so that the problems faced by the people in case of rains could be eliminated.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the rainfall in Lahore was relatively less than in Karachi due to which the people did not face so many problems.

He thanked Bait-ul-Salam and other social welfare organizations for distributing rations to the affected people and said that they have alleviated the sufferings of the people.

The two governors later distributed rations among the rain affected people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Governor Punjab Orangi Rains

Recent Stories

Saudi envoy, Omar review petroleum & energy sector ..

3 minutes ago

Mali junta to hold transition talks as pressure mo ..

3 minutes ago

Minsk Informs Ottawa About 'Specific Facts' of Ext ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews Urs arrangements

3 minutes ago

Indonesia stages coffin parade as reminder of viru ..

8 minutes ago

Cloudy weather forecast for Quetta

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.