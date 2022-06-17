UrduPoint.com

'Governor's Ordinance To Disempower Legislature Is Null And Void': Speaker Parvez Elahi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the provincial legislature has set aside governor's ordinance to disempower Punjab Assembly and it cannot be promulgated

In a statement issued by the Punjab Assembly Public Relations department here on Friday, he said the governor's ordinance 'Punjab Laws (Repealing and Removal of Difficulties) Ordinance (X of 2022) 2022 to usurp assembly's powers has been set aside through a resolution in the house under Article 128 Rule 2 (a) of the constitution of Pakistan.

Speaker Parvez Elahi said he has summoned the session on June 15, 2022 through the powers delegated to him under Article 54 Section 3 of the constitution of Pakistan, adding that the opposition had submitted a requisition to call the house.

He said the house was summoned for June 15, 2022 at 1 p.

m. under powers delegated to the Speaker.

Parvez Elahi said under Rule 3 & 4 of Punjab assembly's Rules of Procedure 1997, Secretary Punjab Assembly orders summoning and prorogation of the session, adding that the secretary Punjab Assembly notified the session in conformity with the law.

The Speaker noted that the session was held at the assembly chambers under the law while any other session outside the assembly chambers was unlawful.

He further said only Speaker assembly can prorogue the assembly session summoned by him as per the Rules of Procedure of the Punjab Assembly and nobody else has powers to do so.

Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi further said that the governor's 'Punjab Laws (Repealing and Removal of Difficulties) ordinance has become null and void after the opposition members adopted a resolution to do so.

