Governor's Son Zaid Khan Tessori Achieves Incredible YouTube Milestone

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Governor's son Zaid Khan Tessori achieves incredible YouTube milestone

Zaid Khan Tessori, son of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, achieved an incredible YouTube milestone, becoming the youngest YouTuber to hit 100,000 subscribers in one month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Zaid Khan Tessori, son of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, achieved an incredible YouTube milestone, becoming the youngest YouTuber to hit 100,000 subscribers in one month.

Zaid Khan Tessori, who is just twelve years old, released his first video on his YouTube channel in February. He got famous for his gaming videos and entertaining vlogs, said Governor Sindh's spokesperson.

During this one month, Zaid collaborated with other famous Pakistani YouTube celebrities as well. From Ducky Bhai to Maaz Safder, many famous Pakistani YouTubers featured in his videos.

'Kahani Suno' sensation Kaifi Khalil also made an appearance in one of Zaid's videos when the former visited his residence in Karachi.

Currently, Zaid Khan has crossed 100,000 subscribers on YouTube alone. Whereas, his followers on other social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook are continuing to grow.

