SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Ansar Farooq Friday distributed face-masks and safety kits among local doctors and paramedics during his visit to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital here.

He appreciated the front-line role of doctors and paramedics in the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

He also visited Sialkot district jail and listened to the problems of inmates sympathetically.