Governor's Special Assistant Distributes Safety Kits Among Doctors

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:46 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Ansar Farooq Friday distributed face-masks and safety kits among local doctors and paramedics during his visit to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital here

He appreciated the front-line role of doctors and paramedics in the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

He also visited Sialkot district jail and listened to the problems of inmates sympathetically.

