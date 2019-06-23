UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor's Wife Announces Girls Guide Awareness Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:50 PM

Governor's wife announces girls guide awareness campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab governor's wife and president of Punjab Girls Guide Association (PGGA), Parveen Sarwar, on Sunday announced initiating girls guide awareness campaign across the province.

Addressing a meeting of the Association here at Governor's House, she said that girls would be offered courses regarding beautician, medical first aid, self-defence, table setting and decoration, social ethics, effective communication skills and collaboration.

Parveen Sarwar told the participants that during the awareness campaign, girls and women would be provided with opportunities enabling them to polish their abilities and become confident and law-abiding citizens of Pakistan. "Our country cannot make progress without taking womenfolk on board in the development works. Girls guide training will facilitate women to better equip themselves with skills so that they can play a constructive role in the overall well-being of society," she added.

Governor's begum said that workshops, training camps and social welfare programmes would also be arranged to enlighten women about the relevance of the initiative in an effort to achieve the aims and objectives of the awareness campaign.

She said that Girls Guide was not just a movement but the name of enlightenment, knowledge, skillfulness, which had, since its inception, been contributing positively towards our society despite limited resources, asserting that the Father of the Nation had laid the foundation of the movement. "Today, it is a responsibility of all of us to take further the mission of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Inshaallah, I shall make sure that I play my part efficiently," she vowed.

Salma Sajjad from Punjab Girls Guide Association, All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) President Kashif Mirza, Punjab sports Department's Assistant Director Raees Ahmad and Prof Khalida Ilyas also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Sports Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Wife Guide Progress Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

MoHAP holds 6th nursing leadership development pro ..

23 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

38 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid ..

53 minutes ago

&#039;Sanad&#039; a gateway to labour market for H ..

53 minutes ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

1 hour ago

DMCC reports 12% growth in 2018, driving commodity ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.