Govt. accomplishes various healthcare projects under 2018-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accomplished various up-gradation schemes aiming provision of healthcare facilities to masses under 2018-19 ADP allocation.

According to KP Health authorities on Tuesday, finance department provided Rs. 873.157 million as supplementary grant to fulfill health sector deficiency.

The revised allocation after provision of supplementary grant has reached to Rs. 7518.934 million against which Rs. 7479.932 million were released. The expenditure incurred during 2018-19 is Rs. 7394.163 million that is 99 percent against releases.

The achievements made during financial year 2018-19 included up gradation of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Azakhel to Rural Health Centre (RHC) District Nowshera, up gradation of BHU Mastung to RHC District Shangla, up gradation of Civil Hospital (CH) Topi to Cat-C Hospital, Swabi, up gradation of RHC Yar Hussain to Category-D Hospital, District Swabi, improvement and standardization of DHQ Hospital Batkhela Malakand, strengthening of THQ Hospital Drosh, Chitral, purchase of land for Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi, provision of balance funds in provincial share to scheme "Burns & Trauma Centre Peshawar, free treatment to 4672 poor cancer patients.

Other accomplishments are: free treatment to 31868 poor TB patients was provided, in IHP Project 3900 new Lady Health Workers 500 vaccinators were recruited, free insulin provided to registered centers of KP, 988529 new born children were vaccinated, Divisional level 08 FCCs established at Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Malakand, Kohat, and DI Khan and purchase of equipment for Institute of Kidney Diseases, Hayatabad Peshawar.