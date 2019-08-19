Govt accords 3-year extension in service to COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday gave an extension of three-years in service to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, "in view of the regional security environment," a document released from the PM Office said

The document, issued under the signatures of the Prime Minister Imran Khan said: "General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure." "The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment," the document with the logo carrying the emblem of Prime Minister of Pakistan and an official number; PMO/ 3232/M SPM/19, dated August 19 said.

The situation in the region got tense following the unilateral decision India to revoke the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

General Bajwa took command of the Pakistan Army on November 26, 2016 as the 16th Chief of Army Staff.

According to the profile, available at the website of ISPR, General Qamar Javed Bajwa Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) was commissioned in 16 Baloch Regiment on 24 October 1980. A graduate of Canadian Forces Command and Staff College, (Toronto) Canada, Naval Post Graduate University, Monterey (California) USA, National Defence University, Islamabad, he has been an instructor at school of Infantry and Tactics, Quetta, Command and Staff College, Quetta and NDU.

He has also been Brigade Major of an Infantry Brigade and Chief of Staff of Rawalpindi Corps. He has commanded 16 Baloch Regiment, an Infantry Brigadeand Infantry Division in Northern Areas Commander FCNA. He has also commanded Pakistan Contingent in Congo and the Rawalpindi Corps.