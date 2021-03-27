UrduPoint.com
Govt Accords Top Priority For Welfare Of Women: Shehla Raza

Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:44 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza on Saturday said working for the welfare of women was a top priority of the government and all Darul Aman Centers had been handed over to the Women Development Department.

While talking to media here at Darul Aman, Qasimabad on Saturday, Shehla Raza said she would personally visit Darul Aman Centers in Sindh to bring improvement in the Centers and today's visit is an effort in this regard.

She said that the Social Welfare Department and Women's Development Department would work together in Sindh to start new projects for the betterment of women.

Shehla Raza assured that every possible effort would be made to make the Darul Aman building in Nawabshah functional.

In reply to a question, Sindh government will definitely implement the effective legislation made by the federation, adding that we want the federation to legislate because ordinances alone do not serve the purpose.

Minister said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had met leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami as part of the democratic and political process and we have also been voted by the Jamaat-e-Islami and PML-N for the election of the leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

PDM was not ready for Senate elections and by-elections and on PPP's insistence they contested elections but Muslim League (N) without consultation with allies did seat adjustments with Muslim League (Q) in Punjab.

Provincial Secretary Sindh Anjum Jumani, in-charge of Women Complaints Cell Hyderabad Qurat-ul-Ain Shah and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion. Later Sindh Women's Development Minister Shehla Raza inspected different sections of Darul Aman and directed the concerned officers for the renovation works and resolving other issues of Darul Aman.

