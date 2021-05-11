UrduPoint.com
Govt Accords Top Priority To Development Of Balochistan: President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:07 AM

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said Balochistan had been ignored in the past but the present government accorded utmost importance to its development by undertaking a number of projects for the social and economic prosperity of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said Balochistan had been ignored in the past but the present government accorded utmost importance to its development by undertaking a number of projects for the social and economic prosperity of the province.

He was talking to Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai who called on him at Governor House, a press release said.

They discussed political situation of the country as well as various development projects being undertaken by the Federal government for the uplift of the province.

Talking to the governor, Dr Arif Alvi expressed the hope that Gwadar Port and other infrastructural projects, being undertaken under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Balochistan would change the destiny of the province.

These projects would generate enormous economic activities and provide employment opportunities to the youth of the province, he added.

