Govt achieve economic stability through consistent policies: Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said that Government achieved economic stability through consistent policies and effective governance.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the government is committed to working in unity to sustain economic progress.

“All political forces must work together as one unit to run Pakistan and ensure continued development,” he said.

“The founder of PTI misled the nation and attacked state institutions with planning,” he said.