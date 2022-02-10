UrduPoint.com

Govt Achieved 5 Pc GDP Growth Under Difficult Circumstances: Murad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said the country successfully achieved 5 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth under difficult circumstances and the government has digitalised the whole system for redressal of people' problems smoothly

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government took multiple practical steps to remove hurdles being faced by poor segment of the society, adding, the uplift of poor in the country was priority of the government.

He said to provide shelter to poor people, the government had started multiple housing schemes for low income group and for poverty elevation in the country.

The PTI government also started 'Ehsaas Programme' that was benefiting the poor people at large besides steps were taken for provision of essential items on controlled rates, he added.

Murad said the National Highway income has been increased upto 108 billion during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tenure and the Pakistan Post was being run in deficit from past thirteen years which has been culminated now.

