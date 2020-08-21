UrduPoint.com
Govt Achieved Big Success Despite Facing Different Challenges: Shahzad Waseem

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Govt achieved big success despite facing different challenges: Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Thursday said although there were lot of challenges for the government but it achieved some big success including to control COVID-19 pandemic, reduction in current account deficit and increasing foreign remittances.

Talking to a Private tv channel, he said international community was acknowledging the government policies against coronavirus.

He said world financial institutions were praising the prudent economic policies of the country and all economic indicators were giving positive signals for strengthen national economy, adding the government made hectic efforts in this regard.

The Leader of the House said the government would not blackmailed from anyone and fully committed to be fulfilled all promises which were made with the people during the general elections.

He said although the government had handled coronavirus effectively but there was need to do lot of in health sector.

Replying to a question, he said opposition should have to listen the President's joint session address because it was not an ordinary address but had a great importance.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi policies had unveiled the face of its secularism and destroyed the image of the larger democracy.

He said India was isolating in the world now due to fascist policies of Modi's government, adding Indian government was openly violating human rights and committing atrocities not only against unarmed kashmiris but all the minorities which were living in India.

He said Kashmiri people had raised their flag of independence despite of facing barbarism of Indian forces against them in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

