Govt Achieved Historic Milestones Through Public Welfare Programs In Its First Year: Talal Chaudhary

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Central Leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhary said that the government has set new records of progress and development within just one year by initiating a series of public welfare programs.

Talking to media persons on the occasion of the government's one-year completion, he said that in the next four years, even greater strides would be made to achieve complete economic stability and place Pakistan among the ranks of developed nations. He said that February 8 marked a year since the general elections and provided a moment for reflection on the performance of the elected public representatives.

He said that politics in Pakistan should be based on work and performance, not on accusations, protests or chaos. He criticized a political group and said that it was attempting to create a false narrative about the election results. "Our opponents are experts in spreading rumors and misinformation. They tried to challenge the election results by using frivolous and unfounded claims about Forms 45 and 47. However, their allegations failed in the courts and 95% cases were ruled against them," he added.

He pointed out that despite initial claims of rejecting the election results, the opposition eventually engaged in negotiations but did not include election disputes in their demands.

Talal Chaudhary criticized the continued protests and said that these elements were in fact trying to seek a legal relief. Although they claimed to fight for democracy, their focus was on securing pardons for corruption cases like the £190 million scandal and May 9 riots, he alleged.

He said that despite PTI’s calls for nationwide protests on February 8, normal life and business activities continued uninterrupted.

He stressed the need for a comparison of performance between Punjab and other provinces and said that Punjab had initiated various public welfare programs including the "Dhee Rani" scheme, free solar power for farmers, a tractor scheme, carpeted roads and free doorstep delivery of medicines. This achievement could not be compared with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where no significant development projects had been launched in 13 years of PTI rule, he added.

He further said that Punjab also boasted modern infrastructure including metro systems and underpasses whereas KP lacked similar advancements.

He also pointed out the economic stability achieved over the past one year and said that Dollar rate is stable whereas the stock market is booming in addition to reduction in inflation. All these are contributing to Pakistan's economic takeoff, he added.

He also highlighted the government's diplomatic success stories and said that Pakistan's relations with key allies including Saudi Arabia, China and the USA had improved.

He mentioned the successful hosting of the SCO conference and said that upcoming Champions Trophy would prove a sign of Pakistan's growing international credibility. The economic indicators from interest rates to import-export figures are improving and the people were taking its benefits directly, he added.

He said that the government was commitment to economic growth and social welfare. In this connection, solid steps would be taken to reduce electricity and food prices in addition to creating job opportunities and improving healthcare and education during next four years so that the dream of prosperous and developed Pakistan could be materialized as early as possible, he added.

