ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said the government had achieved remarkable success in its three years tenure regarding economic growth rate of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said every sector was showing positive results as remittances were increasing, enhancing exports, improvement in stock exchange, increasing foreign reserves and visible improvement in agriculture was the results of the prudent policies of the incumbent government.

The minister said the whole world was facing economic crisis due to coronavirus and inflation had become a international issue due to covid-19 pandemic.

He said the national companies were earning record capital during the ongoing period of the government.

Hammad Azhar said the provision of gas to domestic consumers was top most priority of the government, adding the government was supplying uninterrupted gas to domestic and industry sectors from last three years.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a democratic party as its every member has right to express their opinion independently before the leadership but on the other hand the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had no democratic norms.