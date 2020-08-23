UrduPoint.com
Govt. Achieved Remarkable Success In Foreign Policy: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Sunday said the government had achieved remarkable achievements in foreign policy under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Rs. 1.40 billion had distributed under the Ehsas Programme among the poor and needy people during the COVID-19 pandemic and it was the vision of the prime minister that he (PM) wanted to protect lives of the people from coronavirus and hunger at the same time.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went abroad for medical treatment and the court had granted bail to him but he did not admit at any hospital over there, adding he was enjoying healthy life in London rather taking treatment.

He said that as per law, the government wanted to bring Nawaz Sharif beck where he has to face the other cases which were registered against him, adding there were lot of contradictions in the statements of the whole family of Nawaz Sharif.

More Stories From Pakistan

