Govt Achieved Remarkable Success In Karkey Case: Farogh Naseem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem on Thursday said that the government had achieved remarkable success in the Karkey case and saved billion of rupees in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had adopted a comprehensive strategy regarding Reko Diq case and got success.

The minister said whenever new evidences come on surface in any case then the case could be reopened on the basis of that evidences.

Replying to a question, he said Hudaibiya Paper Mills case could also be reopened on the basis of new evidences.

More Stories From Pakistan

