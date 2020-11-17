UrduPoint.com
Govt Acknowledges Youth's Potential To Combat Country's Future Challenges: Aftab Jehangir

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Govt acknowledges youth's potential to combat country's future challenges: Aftab Jehangir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Aftab Jehangir said on Tuesday that the PTI-led government acknowledged the great role and potential of the youth to combat country's future challenges.

"Pakistan is blessed with talented and skilled youth which have great potential of progress", he said while talking in current affairs programme aired on Radio Pakistan.

He said that the the incumbent government would generate massive job opportunities to facilitate the youth of the country, because it is the need of the hour.

It is the top most priority of the government to give maximum representation to youth in policy making, he added.

Respond to a question, he said that the Tiger force is an effective platform to utilize youth in constructive and positive activities, while the volunteers from all over the country showed their willingness to serve the country.

"Positive deeds always have positive outcomes", he added.

He further said the youth has a key role to play in containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

