Govt. actively promoting policies to empower women: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, said on Friday that the government is actively promoting policies and initiatives to foster gender equality and empower women across different sectors.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi), he said that the inclusion of women in significant decisions, whether in politics, sports, or societal matters, is seen as a step towards a more progressive and inclusive Pakistan.

The minister expressed his satisfaction with the impact of the World Bank’s We-Fi program on the crucial role of women’s entrepreneurial finance, stating,” 'You can’t go wrong in backing the entrepreneurial females of Pakistan.”

Recognizing the potential impact of empowered rural women, he further emphasized that by giving them autonomy, the country can progress on the path of development.

With 48% of Pakistan's workforce associated with agriculture, the minister said that the involvement of women in various sectors, including rural areas, showcases a substantial contribution to the country's economic landscape.

He said that the appointment of women in traditionally male-dominated fields indicates a progressive shift in societal norms.

Dr. Saif mentioned that efforts are underway to ensure equal opportunities for women in the business sector.

He stated that the government has initiated various schemes aimed at providing women with the necessary tools and resources to thrive in entrepreneurial endeavors.

'The goal is to make certain that women have equal access to opportunities in the business world,' he added.

Highlighting the government's commitment to providing equal opportunities, he said that various schemes have been initiated to ensure that women can actively participate in decision-making processes and contribute significantly to the nation's progress.

Throughout its duration, the WeFi Pakistan program has been a catalyst for change, enabling women entrepreneurs to overcome barriers and succeed in the business world.

The program provided crucial support in the form of business training and market access, which has been instrumental in the growth of women-led SMEs and startups in Pakistan.

In its three-year journey, across a series of projects and activities, We-Fi initiated meticulous work with 30 top-tier incubators and accelerators, significantly bolstering their capacity to integrate gender-lens investment-readiness into their existing curricula.

In parallel, 350 women-led startups from various regions of Pakistan were also enrolled across multiple cohorts focusing on 'Growth and Investment-Readiness,' a curriculum specifically designed to cater to their unique needs and challenges."