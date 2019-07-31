Govt. addressing malnutrition, adulteration issues: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was focusing to address the issue of malnutrition and adulteration which were adversely impacting the growth of young population

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was focusing to address the issue of malnutrition and adulteration which were adversely impacting the growth of young population.

The prime minister was talking to UN Resident Coordinator Neil Buhne who called on him here at the PM office. Minister for Economic Affairs Division Muhammad Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant Dr. Sania Nishtar were also present during the meeting, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister highlighted key priority areas of the government and said the development of merged tribal areas was another key priority for the government.

He said the present government had allocated highest ever funds for the uplift of these merged areas.

Discussing government's flagship Ehsaas programme, the prime minister highlighted its various features and appreciated technical assistance being provided by the UN agencies.

On the issue of population growth, the prime minister observed that the issue of population was connected with the Primary healthcare and primary education and therefore, the government was according priority to these areas.

Efforts to eliminate polio from the country also came under discussion.

The prime minister also highlighted the successes made in the billion Tree Tsunami project and observed that the 10 Billion tree plantation project would go a long way towards mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change in the country.

Neil Buhne briefed the prime minister about the engagement of various UN agencies with relevant government departments and ministries in critical areas such as good governance, health and education, youth development, population control and addressing the issue of climate change.

The UN resident coordinator appreciated the PM's vision and the steps taken by the present government in addressing those issues which remained neglected in past.

He especially commended the efforts of the government in tackling the issue of stunted growth, improving primary healthcare, the initiative of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and launching a comprehensive poverty alleviation 'Ehsass' programme in the country.

Neil Buhne assured the prime minister of all possible assistance from UN agencies towards the government's initiatives.