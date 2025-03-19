Open Menu

Govt Addressing Terrorism Issues With Iron Hands: Kiyani

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 08:16 PM

Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani

Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Wednesday said that government is addressing terrorism issues with

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Wednesday said that government is addressing terrorism issues with

iron hands while political matters of provinces would be resolved after holding dialogue with stakeholders.

We are taking hard measures to eliminate the menace of terrorism from this country, he said while talking to a private television channel. In reply to a question about absence of PTI representatives in the national security meeting held last day, he said it was the duty of parliamentarians to participate in the security meeting to discuss important challenges facing the country.

To a question about grievances of Balochistan leaders, he said all the reservation of any angry personality would be removed through dialogue. He, however said that government will have discussion with provincial leaders so that development process could be expedited in Balochistan region to improve the life style of the people of neglected areas.

Recent Stories

Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Tr ..

Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..

21 minutes ago
 DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

4 minutes ago
 Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as ..

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University

4 minutes ago
 Police officer faces suspension for taking drink w ..

Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment

4 minutes ago
 Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

4 minutes ago
 Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: ..

Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani

4 minutes ago
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Decla ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..

30 minutes ago
 Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses con ..

Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..

34 minutes ago
 Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palesti ..

Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

42 minutes ago
 Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 m ..

Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

51 minutes ago
 itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to ..

Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..

1 hour ago
 Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Op ..

Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan