Govt Addressing Terrorism Issues With Iron Hands: Kiyani
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 08:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Wednesday said that government is addressing terrorism issues with
iron hands while political matters of provinces would be resolved after holding dialogue with stakeholders.
We are taking hard measures to eliminate the menace of terrorism from this country, he said while talking to a private television channel. In reply to a question about absence of PTI representatives in the national security meeting held last day, he said it was the duty of parliamentarians to participate in the security meeting to discuss important challenges facing the country.
To a question about grievances of Balochistan leaders, he said all the reservation of any angry personality would be removed through dialogue. He, however said that government will have discussion with provincial leaders so that development process could be expedited in Balochistan region to improve the life style of the people of neglected areas.
