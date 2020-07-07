Govt adds 1227 oxygen beds to various hospitals so far

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday was apprised that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has added 1227 oxygen beds in various hospitals of the country so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday was apprised that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has added 1227 oxygen beds in various hospitals of the country so far.

Giving the details, it was further informed that out of total beds, 80 oxygen beds were provided to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 100 each in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, 320 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 330 in Punjab, 70 in Sindh and 227 in Islamabad.

The beds were added in the hospitals including Abbas Institute of Medical Science, DHQ Kotli, DHQ Bhambir, CMH Muzaffarabad, Fatima Jinnah Hospital Balochistan, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, DHQ Charsadda, Expo Centre Lahore, Social Security Hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Karachi, Polyclinic, PIMS and CDA Hospital.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar reviewed update on smart/targeted lockdowns by CSs provinces, SOPs, Epi Curve Chart and, NDMA update on hospitals Ramp up plan.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Interior Minister Brig Ejaz Ahmed Shah and other senior officials.