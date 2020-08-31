UrduPoint.com
Govt Adds 2811 Oxygen Beds In Country's Hospitals: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:27 PM

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Monday that since mid June this year, the federal government had added 2,811 new oxygen beds in the hospitals across the country to facilitate the COVID-19 patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Monday that since mid June this year, the Federal government had added 2,811 new oxygen beds in the hospitals across the country to facilitate the COVID-19 patients.

"By mid June, the federal government had decided to add at least 2000 oxygen beds in various hospitals across the country," Asad Umar said in his tweet.

The minister, who also chairs National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on coronavirus, informed that in Punjab, 804 new oxygen beds were added, while in Sindh and Balochistan 547 and 400 beds were added.

Similarly 626,100, and 84 oxygen beds were added in Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

