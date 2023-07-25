Open Menu

Govt Adds 5000MW Electricity To National Grid: Federal Minister For Power, Kurram Dastgir Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Federal Minister for Power, Kurram Dastgir Khan here Tuesday said that government in last 16 months have added 5000 megawatt electricity to the national grid that helped increase overall voltage and minimize load shedding in the country

Addressing a function where the Prime Minister inaugurated eight mega projects in different sectors during his visit to DI Khan today, Kurram Dastgir said 2000 MWs electricity were produced through Thar coal project.

Khurram Dastgir said the journey of development, which remained stopped for four years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, had restarted and it would continue after the formation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for the next five years.

He said the development process was accelerated in the country by the government and a strong foundation of economic and energy development was laid for the provision of jobs opportunities to hundreds of thousands of youth.

The Minister said the completion of three new grid stations at DI Khan costing around Rs2 billion would help address problems of low voltage and load shedding besides promoting business and industrialization in the area.

He said transmission lines in different cities were completed for a smooth supply of electricity.

Dastgir said the previous government has badly damaged the country's economy and its poor energy policies have plunged the country into an energy crisis.

Earlier, he highlighted different projects launched by the coalition government in KP, especially in DI Khan.

