Govt Adopted Aggressive Approach To Provide Relief To Masses: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:29 PM

Govt adopted aggressive approach to provide relief to masses: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Monday the government had adopted aggressive approach for the provision of better facilities to the masses across the country.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with widening of Eastern bypass road costing Rs 124 million here, he said the government was paying special attention on planning for the improvement of infrastructure.

He further said that the elimination of unemployment was top on the government agenda and in this regard, the government had initiated "Kamyab Jawan Programme' with Rs 100 billion aimed at providing soft loans to youth. Usma Dar further said loans amounting to Rs 25 billion would be provided to women folk enabling them to start their independent business.

The government was encouraging women entrepreneurship to enable them to play their instrumental role in business sector and help in enhancing the export volume, he said.

Usman further said that launching of Kamyab Jawan programme would surely open a new vista of development, prosperity and generate large scale opportunities of employment across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Special education Ch Muhammad Akhlaq said that Kamyab Jaan Programme would provide technical training opportunities to youth and the government would provide them the facility of soft loans for their business startup. s

