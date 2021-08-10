UrduPoint.com

Govt Adopted Clear Stance On National, International Issues: Zartaj Gull

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:26 PM

Govt adopted clear stance on national, international issues: Zartaj Gull

Minister for State on Climate Change Zartaj Gull Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during its tenure adopted clear stance on national and international issues

Talking to a private news channel she said, the PTI government presented clear viewpoint on national and regional security issues at the United Nations and other international fora.

Pakistan has rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terror and the international community should acknowledge it, she said. "We always desired peace in the region and would not engage in anything threatening peace in the country and region," she said.

She said today's world was facing challenges like hybrid warfare and malicious propaganda and the government through concerted efforts thwarted bids to malign Pakistan.

Zartaj Gull criticized Pakistan Muslim Nawaz (PML-N) for developing relations with enemies of the country and whole of the party was vying that Nawaz Sharif keeps playing politics from abroad and do not face the courts that have declared him an absconder.

Replying to a question about Covid-19 situation she praised the NCOC for making significant policies and dealing with the situation in a better way.

