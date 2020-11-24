UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Adopted Comprehensive Policy To Combat COVID-19 In Its First Wave: Gill

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:06 PM

Govt adopted comprehensive policy to combat COVID-19 in its first wave: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Coordination Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said the present government had adopted comprehensive strategy to combat COVID-19 pandemic in its first wave which was lauded at international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Coordination Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said the present government had adopted comprehensive strategy to combat COVID-19 pandemic in its first wave which was lauded at international level.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had formulated a comprehensive policy against coronavirus to stop spreading it at large scale in the country and his (PM) smart lockdown policy was being appreciated at globally and now he was again very much concerned about to overcome the deadly virus in its second wave which was more lethal as compared to first.

He said the prime minister wanted to protect the lives of the people and did not want to stop business activities in the country during the pandemic because the national economy could not bear a huge burden of loss.

The SAPM said the people should have to avoid to attend public gatherings and they must be adopted all standard operating procedures (SOPs) with letter and spirit otherwise the deadly virus could be out of control.

He urged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should postpone their political meetings in the larger interest of the country and its people during the peak time of coronavirus spreading, adding the government had canceled its scheduled public gatherings because it was the responsible for protecting lives and properties of the masses.

Replying to a question, he expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Sharif brothers, adding the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz should avoid to do politics over the death of grandmother of Maryam Nawaz.

He said the entire world was facing COVID-19 pandemic and different countries were taking strict decisions to coup it in effective manners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz All Government Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

German States Propose Extension of COVID-19 Partia ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes release of prisoners in Afghanis ..

7 minutes ago

Biden Declares US Presidential Election 'Over', Ca ..

7 minutes ago

US State of Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner ..

7 minutes ago

Reconciliation committee setup to resolve mineral ..

7 minutes ago

US consumers see gloomy future, sinking November c ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.