Govt adopting balanced strategy to cope with second wave of Covid-19: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Thursday said that the government would adopt a balanced strategy to cope with the challenge of Second wave of coronavirus and urged all political parties to join hands with the government in the fight against pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, MNA said that the Federal government has taken every possible measures to face the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding, several plans and recommendations are already being considered to stem the spread of the virus.

He said we needed to form a join strategy to eliminate this natural disease, otherwise all segments of society, the common people, the government and opposition would be equally vulnerable to it.

"To fight with diseases we need to discourage politics and its related political public gatherings for some period of time," he emphasized.

He said the government once again was also ensuring that economy should not collapse in current situation but health of citizen was the topmost priority of our government.

He said the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic across the world is alarming and we need to be extra careful to avoid getting infected by the fatal virus.

Its the need of the hour is to wear masks, maintain social distancing and limit social movements, he stressed.

He said that the nation should follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly and seriously to stop further spread of the coronavirus.

He urged the people to avoid going to gatherings without wearing masks. He said that all indicators are showing a declining virus spread and this success was made possible due to teamwork.

MNA also appealed to opposition to cancel its all upcoming public gatherings and cooperate with government for tackling this current situation effectively.

"Hopefully, we will beat this second coronavirus wave provided people would follow guidelines," he added.

He said that federal government would provide all-out assistance to the provinces to control spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Replying to a question, Sadaqat said that the politicians should bury their differences in the larger national interests.