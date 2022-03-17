Govt adopting environment friendly approach for new urban projects: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized that there are massive investment opportunities for overseas Pakistanis to make safe investments in CBD and RUDA projects.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is adopting environment friendly approach for new urban projects to cater for residential and commercial need as well as preserving green areas.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress of work on Central business District (CBD) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) projects in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister emphasized that there are massive investment opportunities for overseas Pakistanis to make safe investments in CBD and RUDA projects.

Imran Khan said record revenue of Rs. 57.88 billion has been generated during two auctions of commercial plots in CBD.

He said the government has targeted dead capital lying unutilized throughout the country and has converted it into sustainable revenue generating initiatives.

The Prime Minister directed the Punjab Government to take legal action against illegal housing societies that are selling lands in flood plains thereby risking lives and investments of the general public.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed about progress of CBD and RUDA projects including Lahore’s first Downtown auctions, captive power plant construction, Chahar Bagh, Rakh Jhok National Park, RUDA Technology Park, 10,000 apartments District dedicated for overseas Pakistanis, Waste Water Treatment plant and other amenities.