Govt adopting legal formalities to bring Nawaz back to Pakistan: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that government was adopting all legal formalities to bring Nawaz Sharif, back to Pakistan.

The former prime minister went to London on medical grounds and the period has been expired as per law of the United Kingdom, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

"We have approached the Secretary Home of UK and presented the matter of Nawaz Sharif, before him," he stated.

In reply to a question about negative agenda adopted by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said, "We were trying to settle the political matters with sagacity and wisdom." In reply to another question about Maryam Nawaz's cases, he said daughter of former prime minister went to NAB office with group of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and they hurled stones on national institution to avoid questionnaire regarding illegal property.

The adviser said that PML-N leaders had ruled the country for three decades and the NAB was asking them about ill-gotten money and assets possessed by Sharif family.

Action, he said being taken against the criminals involved in this heinous activity.

To a question about Senate elections with open balloting, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said a reference would be filed in the apex court to seek advisory opinion. He said the purpose of open balloting was to discourage 'horse trading' in the upcoming elections.