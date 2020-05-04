UrduPoint.com
Govt Adopting Measures To End Middleman's Role In Wheat Procurement: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 08:14 PM

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq said on Monday the government was adopting effective measures to end the role of middleman by purchasing wheat direct from growers and small farmers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq said on Monday the government was adopting effective measures to end the role of middleman by purchasing wheat direct from growers and small farmers.

Addressing an important meeting here, he said the government had introduced 'One Window Operation' system at the official wheat procurement centers to ensure transparency in issuance of gunny bags to growers and purchase of wheat.

The meeting was told that 83 percent issuance of gunny bags to growers and farmers on merit has been completed.

He said the government had fixed 1.1 million wheat bags purchasing target for Sialkot district this year.

The Minister said the government was also taking stern legal action against the accused for smuggling and illegally hoarding wheat in Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir, Chairman Punjab CM's Complaint Cell for Sialkot District Hassan Sarfarz Cheema and food Department officials also attended the meeting.

