UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Adopting Prompt Measures Against Coronavirus: Jamali

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:00 PM

Govt adopting prompt measures against Coronavirus: Jamali

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Fehmida Kausar Jamali said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran was adopting prompt measures for masses in the ongoing emergency situation of Corona pandemic.

She urged the provincial governments to direct their deputy commissioners to start massive chlorine sprays in the markets, so that people could remain safe once the restrictions were lifted and life come into routine.

Fehmida Jamali also asked the representatives of trade bodies and shopkeepers not to create artificial inflation by storing daily use items in godowns.

The price control magistrates should take action against those stockists and wholesalers who were indulge in creating an artificial shortage and price-hike situation in the market, she added.

She also urged the political parties to stop accusing the government for not imposing curfew to contain coronavirus spread as opposition was well aware of the consequences of complete lock-down.

''We have stopped the educational activities across the country, vacated hostels and seminaries, moreover completely banned all social and religious gatherings to halt the spread of corona pandemic"; she added.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Price Market All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS hold consultative stakeholder video conferenc ..

7 minutes ago

Whole world is paying price for considering corona ..

27 minutes ago

Popular singer Momina Mushtehsan is disagree with ..

41 minutes ago

ADX requires companies to disclose their quarterly ..

46 minutes ago

SEDD confirms exemption of licencing fees for econ ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.