Govt adopting prompt measures against Coronavirus: Jamali

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Fehmida Kausar Jamali said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran was adopting prompt measures for masses in the ongoing emergency situation of Corona pandemic.

She urged the provincial governments to direct their deputy commissioners to start massive chlorine sprays in the markets, so that people could remain safe once the restrictions were lifted and life come into routine.

Fehmida Jamali also asked the representatives of trade bodies and shopkeepers not to create artificial inflation by storing daily use items in godowns.

The price control magistrates should take action against those stockists and wholesalers who were indulge in creating an artificial shortage and price-hike situation in the market, she added.

She also urged the political parties to stop accusing the government for not imposing curfew to contain coronavirus spread as opposition was well aware of the consequences of complete lock-down.

''We have stopped the educational activities across the country, vacated hostels and seminaries, moreover completely banned all social and religious gatherings to halt the spread of corona pandemic"; she added.