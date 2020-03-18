Govt. adopting safety measure in Panah-Gahs: Naseem ur Rehman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The government was adopting all possible safety measure to protect people, visiting Panah-Gahs of twin cities for food and overnight stay, from coronavirus.

Talking to APP, Prime Minister's Focal Person, Naseem ur Rehman said as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he had distributed around 200 face masks among the people who visit Panah-Gahs while five sanitizers had also been installed at each Panah-Gah.

The government had issued a health advisory for safety of the residents and beneficiaries of shelter homes established across the country, he added.

The health advisory containing precautionary measures had been forwarded to volunteers and service providers of Panah Gahs to ensure safety of its dwellers and those visiting its food centres, the prime minister's focal person said.

Naseem ur Rehman said the administrations of the shelter homes had also been provided audio clips containing information about safety measures against the deadly virus so that they could forward it to every dweller.

He said new sites were being identified to setup more temporary Panah-Gahs to control the rush of people, adding the administration was providing food to 25 persons one time to control rush.

"Forty 'Panah-Gahs' (shelter-homes) are fully functional in six major cities of the country while ten are near completion and will soon start facilitating poor under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan," the focal person remarked.

The shelter homes were operating in multiple cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar,Faisalabad and Sialkot, he added.

Naseem-ur-Rehman said the shelter homes were fully serving more than 4000 poor people in the Federal capital daily, by providing breakfast, lunch and dinner.