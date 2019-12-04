Govt adopting zero tolerance against corruption: Mian Aslam

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said those who ruled the country during the last 40 years would be held accountable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said those who ruled the country during the last 40 years would be held accountable.

He said while talking to media after inauguration of water filtration plant at Ladies Park Gulberg, here.

This plant was installed with the collaboration of Water AID, Pepsi Cola and WASA.

He said the PTI government had adopted zero tolerance against corruption and Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled for this purpose for the last many years.

Those who looted the poor masses, should be treated like thieves and dacoits, he said.

Scandals of money laundering are exposing the so-called `Khadim-e-Aala' who deceived the people by wearing curving hat and long shoes.

The minister said clean drinking water was the basic right of every citizen and the Punjab government was installing water filtration plants across the province.

Water Authority was also being set up and necessary legislation was being made in this regard, he added.

He said underground water level was falling rapidly and it was need of the hour to value it.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said Rs 300 billion were spent on Orange Line Metro Train Project, and it would have been better if this hefty amount was spent on construction of state-of-the-art hospital where Sharif family could get treatment.

The scandals of corruption and getting commission in this project would also surface soon.