Govt. Adopts Austerity Measures To Increase Public Confidence: President

Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday said the PTI government since coming into power was constantly striving for improving the public's confidence in state by adopting austerity measures.

To increase the confidence of tax payers, the government focused on justified taxation system, he said while addressing as a chief guest at an awareness seminar for tax payers organized by Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) here at Governor House.

Appreciating the performance of FTO, the president said disposal of tax related complaint within 50-days period by the tax ombudsman was an appreciable effort. He urged upon the tax-payers to take benefit from the FTO's swift response.

Dr. Arif Alvi said creating awareness among masses regarding institutions that were mandated to provide relief was of utmost importance.

"It was suggested that Federal Tax Ombudsman's decisions taken in favor of tax-payers be advertised however I suggested to ensure printing such news in the press", the president said.

He said each year, number of traders' delegations met him and assured payment of taxes, however they only demand for easier taxation process.

Also present on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said businessmen were the asset of the country. He emphasized upon the FTO to ensure provision of relief to the businessmen.

The governor said the humanity was the vision of rulers of 'Ryasat-e-Madina' and the incumbent government was also following the same vision of humanity.

Federal Tax Ombudsman, Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera addressing the event said President Dr. Arif Alvi always emphasized upon creating awareness regarding ombudsman institutions among the masses.

He said the president directed all the five ombudsman institutions to play efficient role.

Sukhera said the FTO particularly focused on implementation of its decisions.

He said since Karachi generated 70% of the country's total revenue, the FTO posted officers of good reputation as Advisers in Karachi to ensure provision of relief to the businessmen of city.

Secretary and Adviser (Customs) Dr. Arsalan briefed the participants of seminar about the performance of FTO.

