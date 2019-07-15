Govt adopts delay tactics in Senate poll: blaims Bazenjo

Opposition parties' candidate for the Senate chairmanship Mir Hasil Bazenjo on Monday said that hidden powers will not succeed in their pre-plan design'

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Opposition parties' candidate for the Senate chairmanship Mir Hasil Bazenjo on Monday said that hidden powers will not succeed in their pre-plan design'.The joint opposition candidate said this in an interview to a foreign media outlet.

It is pertinent to mention here that opposition parties have jointly moved a no-confidence motion against the current Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.Following the motion, they have nominated Hasil Bazenjo as joint opposition candidate for the chairmanship against Sanjrani.

The opposition parties had also demanded of the government to call Senate session to hold ballot.Giving interview to foreign media, Bazenjo expressed reservations over the delay tactics of the incumbent government.

He said the senate election should not be like animals market, adding that if something in this regard was being planned it would not be in the interest of the country and nation.

The National Party chief said the political parties holding majority in the National Assembly have nominated him as their candidate, adding that it doesn't matter now if he lost the Senate election at the hands of conspiring elements.He, however, said the election result would bring bad name for influencers.

He ruled out any surprising result of the Senate election, adding that the government was playing delay tactics in this regard.Meanwhile, the ruling party and its supporter parties have moved no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandiwala.Bazenjo said the Senate of Pakistan is a symbol of unity and a place for mature persons, not the Parliament where hundreds of people are sitting.