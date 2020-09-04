Govt adopts different policy to contain COVID-19 in: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planing and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said the government had adopted a comprehensive strategy to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy of smart lockdown during the coronavirus peak proved successful and international community also acknowledged it.

He said the government protected people's lives from the deadly virus and at the same time combated hunger.

The minister lauded the role of media and support of the people during the COVID-19, adding people followed standard operating procedure (SOPs) properly due to which Pakistan successfully contained the COVID-19.

He said the government formulated a comprehensive policy in collaboration with all the provinces and institutions against the COVID-19 which was appreciated internationally.

He said the coronavirus cases had been decreased but the virus was not eliminated completely from the country so people should adopt SOPs until the of vaccine of coronavirus was not introduced.

The COVID-19 second wave could be more dangerous than the first one.

Replying to a question, he said schools would be opened with strict precautionary measures adding final decision of opening of schools would be taken in a meeting to be held in the next week.

Opposition was using different tactics for getting National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but they would not succeed in their objectives as they wanted to escape from the accountability process, he added.

He said center and provincial government would have to work together and play their role for resolving the issues of Karachi.

Replying to another question, he said Nawaz Sharif went abroad on medical ground but he was not getting treatment, rather enjoying his life there.

He said Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif and he should play his role to bring back his brother to Pakistan.