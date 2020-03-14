Govt adopts every preventive measure against Corona virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development department Hussain Jahanian Gerdezi Saturday said the provincial government adopted every pre-cautionary measure to address suspected Corona virus cases here.

Addressing media persons here at circuit house Khanewal, he said schools and religious seminaries were closed, while holding of family meeting with prison inmates put banned with an immediate effect.

All public and private festivals were also cancelled across the province.

Every kind of congregation including matrimonial ceremonies were restricted to carry out at least for twenty days, he remarked.

The minister said all concerned public departments were issued directive to get the measures implemented without some delay within their jurisdiction. He asked the locals to make people aware living in their surrounding of carrying out pre-cautionary measures as it had become matter of life and death.