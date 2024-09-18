Govt Adopts Measures To Deal Mpox
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Border Health Services, Ministry of Health is committed to ensure an effective screening system at Islamabad Airport for suspected Monkeypox patients.
According to spokesperson of Ministry of Health, the government has screened 630,000 passengers at airports so far.
He said that the Ministry of Health was ensuring the monitoring of the situation. He said that effective measures were being taken to protect the people from Mpox.
He said that the Federal and provincial governments were taking all measures to deal with Mpox.
He said that so far six cases of Monkeypox have been reported in Pakistan.
He said that Border Health Services staff identified the sixth patient during screening at Islamabad Airport.
The travel history of the 44-year-old man was from the Gulf countries. He said that the patient was admitted to the isolation ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital.
