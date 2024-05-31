Govt. Adopts Measures To Prevent Spread Of Congo Virus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 07:29 PM
Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to ban entry of cattle in the province that are without proper health certificates as part of government efforts to prevent Congo virus on Eid-ul-Adha
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to ban entry of cattle in the province that are without proper health certificates as part of government efforts to prevent Congo virus on Eid-ul-Adha.
The district administrations of Nowshera, Haripur, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Swabi and D I Khan have been directed to impose ban under section 144 and prevent entry of cattle that are without health documents.
District administrations have also been send letters to monitor all ingress points of the province to prevent spread of Congo. It was said that Congo virus is dangerous and its spread could jeopardize the lives of cattle and also the human population.
Recent Stories
Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister
Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export earnings: MCCI President
Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports
UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency
Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler
Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies
Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic plants
Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI
Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad
FESCO says no load managements under way in its region
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister38 seconds ago
-
Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress9 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler9 minutes ago
-
Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI9 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM16 minutes ago
-
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad16 minutes ago
-
FESCO says no load managements under way in its region16 minutes ago
-
Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for improving performance16 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar21 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel for stepping up anti-narcotics operation against drug peddlers4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds meeting with DCs to discuss public service delivery matters4 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets 9-Year Jail5 minutes ago