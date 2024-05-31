Open Menu

Govt. Adopts Measures To Prevent Spread Of Congo Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 07:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to ban entry of cattle in the province that are without proper health certificates as part of government efforts to prevent Congo virus on Eid-ul-Adha.

The district administrations of Nowshera, Haripur, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Swabi and D I Khan have been directed to impose ban under section 144 and prevent entry of cattle that are without health documents.

District administrations have also been send letters to monitor all ingress points of the province to prevent spread of Congo. It was said that Congo virus is dangerous and its spread could jeopardize the lives of cattle and also the human population.

