Open Menu

Govt Adopts Phased Approach To Rationalize Gas Pricing: Law Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 09:24 PM

Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, while responding to an attention notice in the Senate on Thursday, underscored the rationale behind the energy policies, particularly the provision of subsidized gas to industries for electricity generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, while responding to an attention notice in the Senate on Thursday, underscored the rationale behind the energy policies, particularly the provision of subsidized gas to industries for electricity generation.

Azam Nazeer explained that the initiative was introduced during a period of acute power shortages to safeguard industrial operations from production losses and equipment damage caused by frequent outages.

Azam stated that the policy of supplying gas to industries at subsidized rates was introduced during a period of severe electricity shortages to prevent production halts and equipment damage.

However, with improved electricity availability and reduced industrial demand, the burden of capacity payments compensations to power producers for unused electricity has increased, contributing to higher costs for consumers.

Regarding Pakistan’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Senator Tarar noted that while there was an opportunity to conclude the program in 2016, subsequent political developments required continued negotiations under lender-imposed terms.

He likened international loans to domestic bank loans, emphasizing the necessity of adhering to conditions set by creditors.

In negotiations with the IMF, the government secured a conditional continuation of gas supply to captive power plants instead of an immediate termination. under the agreement, a phased imposition of a levy over 18 months has been approved to encourage industries to transition to the national grid and ensure fair gas pricing.

Senator Tarar also underscored that the policy applies uniformly across all provinces, reinforcing the government’s commitment to national unity and equitable economic measures. He assured that the government remains dedicated to implementing policies that foster economic stability and growth.

/APP-rzr-tsw-tmg

Recent Stories

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innov ..

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pri ..

Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister

2 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region

41 minutes ago
 UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athl ..

UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025

41 minutes ago
 Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of child ..

Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart disease ..

2 minutes ago
 EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties ..

EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties to enhance proactive environm ..

56 minutes ago
Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital tran ..

Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital transformation: Prime Minister

56 minutes ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues

2 minutes ago
 CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s ..

CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services

2 minutes ago
 Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in ..

Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case

1 minute ago
 DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively partici ..

DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively participate in extracurricular activi ..

2 minutes ago
 FIC MS removed over poor performance

FIC MS removed over poor performance

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan